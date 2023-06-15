Marcus Garvey Village to offer affordable apartments, LGBTQ center in Central Harlem

NEW YORK - Developers have announced forward progress on a project to provide 168 affordable apartments in central Harlem. The new Marcus Garvey Village will also be home to an LGBTQ center for the community.

"We are bringing all of our stakeholders to the table so everyone's voice can be heard," Harlem Center president Carmen Neely told a group of supporters Thursday.

Behind her, 20 stories could be seen taking shape at 112 W. 124th St.

"This block, ten years ago, was one of the worst blocks in all of central Harlem, and now it'll be one of the prettiest," said developer Ed Poteat, a managing partner at Carthage Advisors.

On land once owned by Abyssinian Baptist Church, the late Rev. Calvin Butts III entrusted the site to Poteat, a Harlem native.

"He really revolutionized community development in a way that involved community, but capitalism," Poteat said, "so he was very intentional."

The design divides into two towers, with the market rate side currently receiving its finishing touches. Lower-income families will eventually have access to the same panoramic views and a rooftop named for late State Senator and Councilman Bill Perkins, who helped the development team achieve approval.

The building will also include the new Harlem Center, a safe space for the Black and Brown LGBTQ community.

"It's particularly special to have it Uptown and make sure it's culturally affirming," Neely said. "There are a lot of youth who are homeless, and they may have a bed at night, but they don't really have much to do during the day. We can provide those programs and services."

Neely feels particularly proud this month to see her dream come true and offer support for a neighborhood that needs it.

"Really help empower people to empower themselves," she said, "so we're going to try to teach people to fish and not just give them fish."

The second tower is on track to open November 2024. The affordable apartments will be available through New York City's housing lottery system.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.