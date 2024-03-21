Wagner College faces No. 1 seed UNC in today's NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK -- March Madness is in full effect, with Staten Island's Wagner College taking on No. 1 seed North Carolina in first round action Thursday.

The school will hold a watch party at 2:45 p.m. when the game tips off right here on CBS.

Wagner heads to the big dance with a short-handed team of just seven players.

The Seahawks are still on a high after their first NCAA tournament win in school history. They're hoping their grit and determination catapults them to another win Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.

Tuesday night, the men's basketball team defeated Howard University in a first four matchup. The 71 to 68 victory earned them a spot in the big dance, inspiring fellow student athletes and the community.

"Fight through the adversity, like they did," sophomore and softball player Payton Janicki said

"We're taking that as motivation to excel for the season," senior and softball player Samantha Tran added.

"This is an underdog story. Having seven kids go out there, battling against these big schools, it's going to be unbelievable," said Robert Casatelli, co-owner of The Kettle Black Bar.

The Staten Island team has already preserved through so much adversity this season. Six players were injured, leaving only about half the team healthy enough to play.

The team says it's accustomed to taking on challenges shorthanded.

"Seven players, so it's so unreal. We are just excited to be here," Melvin Council Jr. said.

"We take pride in putting on for our Tri-State Area, where we come from," Tahron Elliott said.

"Never let us fall into doubt, or I never dumbed-down our expectations," said Coach Donald Copeland.

Avoiding more injuries has meant months of no-contact practices. Their coach calls it unconventional - but yet they've persevered this long.

They may be the underdog, but they've made some undeniable achievements this season. They are ranked sixth in the nation for scoring defense, averaging 62.1 points per game.

Their first-round matchup begins at 2:45 p.m. against the UNC Tar Heels.