Ornaments designed by Long Island 3rd graders on display at White House

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Some creative third graders in Suffolk County received a special honor Friday.

The students were recognized by County Executive Steve Bellone for their artwork, which is now on display in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Polanco's students at Maplewood Intermediate School in Huntington Station were chosen to represent New York in the America Celebrates ornaments program.

Each student designed a unique ornament representing New York state.

The ornaments will be seen on 58 smaller trees surrounding the national Christmas tree on the grounds of the White House.

Each student was given a special certificate from the county executive.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

