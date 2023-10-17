Manslaughter trial begins for Jessica Beauvais in alleged drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos

NYC calls on state to crack down on drunk driving

NEW YORK - A manslaughter trial started Tuesday for Jessica Beauvais, accused in the drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

Dozens of fellow officers turned out for the proceedings at Queens Criminal Court.

Prosecutors said Beauvais had been drinking and smoking marijuana the night of the crash in April 2021.

She's accused of hitting Tsakos as he directed traffic in Fresh Meadows and then she kept going until police arrested her.

"Decisions have consequences, and because of her poor decisions our hero officer will never be able to go home to his family," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

Tsakos left behind a wife and two children.

Beauvais had rejected a prosecution plea deal of 16 years in prison.