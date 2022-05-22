Watch CBS News
Hundreds attend Turkish-American Day Parade in Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people turned up Saturday for the Turkish-American Day Parade in Manhattan.

They marched along Madison Avenue from East 53rd to East 47th Street.

Participants enjoyed Turkish food, music and culture.

"We have a great culture, history, the language, so it's great to get together with all the other Turkish people living here to celebrate," Upper East Side resident Sila Alan said.

"Very proud of the Turkish name. People come here a long time ago, long years ago, but you have all the Turks coming together one year, one day of the year," Port Jefferson Station resident Sal Guleryuz said.

The parade returned to the streets this year after a two year break due to the pandemic.

