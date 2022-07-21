Dates announced for Manhattan's Summer Streets event

NEW YORK -- Summer Streets is back, making parts of Manhattan car-free from East Harlem to the Brooklyn Bridge.

This year's dates will be Aug. 6, 13 and 20.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., everyone is invited to play, run, walk and bike along Park Avenue.

The Department of Transportation will host free public art installations, performances and activities along the route.

For more details, visit nyc.gov/SummerStreets.