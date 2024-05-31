Suspect wanted in nearly a dozen strong-arm robberies across Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police say one person is linked to nearly a dozen strong-arm robberies committed across Manhattan in the last two weeks, and he's targeting everyone from businesses to pedestrians on the street.

Police say the man is responsible for nine robberies or attempted robberies across the city between May 19-28. Most robberies happened overnight or early in the morning.

Surveillance photos show suspect wanted in multiple grand larceny incidents

Police say one person is linked to nearly a dozen strong-arm robberies committed across Manhattan in the last two weeks, and he's targeting everyone from businesses to pedestrians on the street. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The string of grand larceny incidents started at 2:30 a.m. on May 19 when police say the suspect, who was on a Citi Bike, rode up to a 25-year-old pedestrian near East 24th Street and Second Avenue, stated he had a firearm and demanded the man's credit card. Police say the suspect followed the pedestrian for a few blocks, but eventually rode away empty-handed.

Later that morning, around 10:15 a.m., police say the suspect walked into a deli on Second Avenue and East 38th Street, brandished a gun, stole $200 from the register, then rode away on a Citi Bike.

Around 2:30 a.m. on May 21, police say the suspect approached a 52-year-old man near Broadway and West 86th Street, simulated a firearm and demanded money, but he again fled empty-handed, riding away on a Citi Bike.

Police say that same individual walked into a 24-hour Dunkin' on Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side around 2 a.m. on May 23, simulated a firearm, threatened to shoot and stole $250 from the register.

Suspect tries to commit 3 robberies in 90 minutes in NYC

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police say the suspect, again riding a Citi Bike, approached a 17-year-old boy near Avenue A and East Third Street and demanded money. According to police, the suspect rode away, but then came back, demanded money again and threatened to shoot the victim. The victim handed over $35, and the suspect rode off.

About half an hour later, an employee at Diamond News on Second Avenue in Murray Hill was held at gunpoint just after opening the store.

"'I have gun. Just money,'" Diamond News owner Amjad Ali said.

The victim handed over all the available cash -- $200-- and the suspect took off down the street.

Then, around 8 a.m., police say the suspect approached a 28-year-old pedestrian who was walking up Lexington Avenue, demanded money and threatened to shoot the victim. The victim did not give the suspect any money or property, and the suspect rode away on a Citi Bike.

Robber targeting businesses across NYC

Police say one person is linked to nearly a dozen strong-arm robberies committed across Manhattan in the last two weeks, and he's targeting everyone from businesses to pedestrians on the street. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police say around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect rode a Citi Bike up to the window of a grocery deli on Third Avenue between East 106th and 107th streets, displayed the outline of a firearm and demanded money. He got away with $300.

In the most recent incident, which happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police say the suspect entered a business on Second Avenue between East 57th and 58th streets, approached the register and demanded money. According to police, he said he had a firearm and tried to open the register, but when he was unable to, he ran away.

No one has been injured in any of the nine incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.