Manhattan's largest school district voting on measures that could ban transgender athletes from girls sports

NYC school district set to vote on measure that could affect transgender athletes

NEW YORK -- The largest school district in Manhattan is voting Wednesday night on measures that could ban transgender girls from participating in girls sports.

It's something the city's education department opposes.

It may still be hours before the board of councilmembers actually votes on this, though the meeting began around 6 p.m. Even if the resolution is passed, it is non-binding, but those who oppose it still fear what it might mean.

The councilmembers represent District 2 -- Manhattan's largest -- covering areas of Lower Manhattan and the Upper East Side. The resolution calls for a comprehensive review and proposed changes to gender guidelines, closely mirroring recent efforts on Long Island by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The resolution has resulted in over 4,000 letters written in opposition, sponsored by a local organization called Bigot Blockade. CBS New York's Doug Williams spoke to both a sponsor of the resolution, as well as a councilmember who opposes it and plans to vote against.

"I really worry for the kids in our community and the kind of message this type of resolution sends," said Councilmember Jessica Savage. "There haven't been any actual complaints of students missing out on any opportunities ... To me, it's much more of a red herring than anything else."

"It's not asking for anything other than dialogue. It's asking to say, let's talk to the people that are impacted -- all of the people, not just some of the people," said Councilmember Maud Maron. "Listening to everybody, listening to all the points of view should be the starting point of the conversation."

"So you don't see this as anti-trans?" Williams asked.

"Of course not," Maron said.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine issued the following statement in response to the resolution:

"Let me be very clear: No student in District 2--or anywhere--should ever be discriminated against based on their gender identity. This resolution targets vulnerable kids for no other reason than to score ideological points. It is fact not connected to any of the very real educational challenges faced by District 2 schools, students, or families. CEC2 should be uplifting and supporting every child in the district, not singling out the most vulnerable. I urge the CEC to pull this resolution immediately."

City Schools Chancellor David Banks has strongly condemned these measures in recent months.

We asked Department of Education officials how they plan to respond if the resolution is passed. A spokesperson told us in part, "Every student can participate in sports and competitive athletics in accordance with their gender identity."

But they did not provide a plan of action in terms of the city legally stepping in.

We will have the results of the vote later tonight on CBS2 News at 11 p.m. and our streaming platform CBS News New York.