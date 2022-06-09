Watch CBS News
New research shows rent skyrocketing across Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Rent for apartments in Manhattan has skyrocketed.

The median rent hit $4,000 in May for the first time on record, according to new research.

Rates on new leases also jumped 25 percent from a year earlier, an all-time high in three decades, according to appraiser Miller Samuel and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

More rent increases are likely with the leasing market's busiest season this summer just getting started.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

June 9, 2022

