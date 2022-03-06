Events supporting Ukraine held across Manhattan

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers took part in various events around the city Saturday to show their support for Ukraine.

A sea of people rallied together in Times Square with a clear message -- put a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"We all understand that Russia has superiority in air. We are doing our best. We are fighting," said rally organizer Arthur Zgurov, with Razom for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he will consider any country that imposes a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participants in the conflict.

The crowd in Times Square said, "stop Putin, stop the war," chanting for a no-fly zone.

A Ukrainian woman named Lioudviga had tears in her eyes as she was calling on world leaders to take action.

"Please, please, close the sky for Ukraine," she said. "There's lots of people, kids, children, too many people."

Lioudviga told CBS2's Leah Mishkin her 30-year-old grandson and his family are in Ukraine. He said he was going to stay to defend their country.

"That's why I came today, to help support my beloved people. We need peace, and we don't want to fight with nobody. I hope, I hope America is going to help us," Lioudviga said.

The 69-year-old has been in the United States for more than two decades, but she says her heart is in Ukraine.

"It's very painful what Putin is doing to our country," she said.

Another crowd showed support for Ukraine at a 5K in Lower Manhattan.

Chris Cohen ran to support his Ukrainian friends who have family back home.

"They're living in bomb shelters, in the subways," he said. "Some of them have lost contact. They're not able to talk to them on the phone."

One of the members of Ukrainian Running Club New York, the group that organized the event, told CBS2 his family is there, too.

"They're fighting for our freedom, for kids, for mothers, for sisters. And we will win," he said.

In the East Village, Ukrainian folk music was featured during a concert at the Ukrainian National Home. Hundreds of people turned out for the event, which organizers hoped would build morale for their workers.

"The idea is to get together, to be united in our resoluteness, spend a little bit of time cherishing and celebrating our Ukrainian culture through music and giving all of our volunteers motivation to just keep going," said Maryna Prykhodko, a board member with Razom for Ukraine.

All proceeds from the event are going to the Razom Emergency Response Fund.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Cross of Gratitude arrived at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

The cross was constructed in Ukraine back in 2003 in anticipation of the 2,000th anniversary of the death and resurrection of Jesus in the year 2033.

Since it was created, it's been on a pilgrimage, traveling to 46 countries so far.

It will stay at St. Patrick's for two weeks in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.