Manhattan music studio shooting leaves 26-year-old man critically injured, police say

NEW YORK - A man was shot in the head inside a music studio overnight in Manhattan, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday inside the studio near 39th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are searching for at least four people who ran from the scene.

