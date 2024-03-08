Watch CBS News
Manhattan music studio shooting leaves 26-year-old man critically injured, police say

NEW YORK - A man was shot in the head inside a music studio overnight in Manhattan, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday inside the studio near 39th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators are searching for at least four people who ran from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

