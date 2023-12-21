Dozens of groups rally in New York City to call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK -- A coalition of dozens of groups rallied on the steps of the New York Public Library in Midtown on Thursday, calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

From labor unions to religious organizations, thousands of people are expected to participate.

Counter-protesters also gathered across the street.

Yasmeen Elagha has family in Gaza.

"Their lives have been a hellish nightmare," she said.

Elagha says the situation inside Gaza is dire for her family and is only getting worse with time.

"My grandparents and mentally disabled uncle don't have access to life-saving medication," she said.

With frequent airstrikes and lack of basic needs, she says 10 family members are trying to evacuate via the Rafah Crossing, including her two family members that are American citizens.

"There has been no action from the U.S. government. We are still waiting for the U.S. citizens and their family members to get put on the list," Elagha said.

As hundreds of people rally in support of a cease-fire, Elagha believes even if a deal was reached, the bombings would continue.

"Gaza can give Israel everything it wants, and I think Israel will continue to bombard Gaza and it will continue its violence against Gaza," she said.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials say the operation in Gaza specifically targets Hamas. Tsach Saar, the Deputy and Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, says the mission is to eliminate Hamas after their brutal massacre on Southern Israel on Oct. 7.

"Demilitarize the Gaza Strip. We should have all hostages back home. This is what needs to happen," Saar said.

The protesters are also calling to halt any aid package for Israel from passing on Capitol Hill.

Israel says there's still 136 hostages inside Gaza at this time, and right now, we're waiting on a United Nations proposal to be voted on that aims to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza.