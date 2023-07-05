Manhattan's Fresh Food for Seniors program returns for 11th year

NEW YORK -- Manhattan's annual Fresh Food for Seniors program returns for its 11th year this summer.

The program offers a bag of locally grown fresh produce to seniors for just $10.

Several people stopped by Wednesday to pick up their bags at the Goddard Riverside Older Adult Center at Columbus Avenue and 88th Street.

"I think the program is fabulous. I love fresh fruits and vegetables. They're very reasonable, they're sorted well, and I just love the whole program and I'm grateful for it," Manhattan resident Jeanne Anne Karfo said.

The pay-as-you-go program began under Gale Brewer when she was Manhattan borough president. It runs through Nov. 8.

For more information, including how to place orders and where pickup is offered, click here.