NEW YORK -- Con Edison worked Tuesday to fix a gas leak at a construction site in Manhattan.

Firefighters responded to 1 Madison Ave. in the Flatiron District just before 1:30 p.m.

The site had to be evacuated, affecting about 500 workers.

The cause of the leak is unknown at this time.

There were no reports of any injuries.