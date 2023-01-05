Watch CBS News
Local News

2 store employees shot in separate robberies in Manhattan, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Two store employees were shot during separate robberies in two different boroughs Wednesday.

The first happened around 6:45 p.m. at a smoke shop on the Lower East Side at Clinton and Rivington streets.

Police say the employee was shot in the lower back and is expected to survive.

The suspects sped off in a black sedan.

The second armed robbery happened in Brooklyn at a Dollar Tree on Van Sinderen Avenue.

Police say a 61-year-old employee was shot in the leg at the East New York store.

No arrests have been made in either robbery.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 10:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.