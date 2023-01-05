2 store employees shot in separate robberies in Manhattan, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two store employees were shot during separate robberies in two different boroughs Wednesday.

The first happened around 6:45 p.m. at a smoke shop on the Lower East Side at Clinton and Rivington streets.

Police say the employee was shot in the lower back and is expected to survive.

The suspects sped off in a black sedan.

The second armed robbery happened in Brooklyn at a Dollar Tree on Van Sinderen Avenue.

Police say a 61-year-old employee was shot in the leg at the East New York store.

No arrests have been made in either robbery.