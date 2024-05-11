Protesters arrested after blocking traffic on Manhattan Bridge

NEW YORK -- A number of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Saturday night after blocking traffic on the Manhattan Bridge.

Many protesters who were part of the demonstration then gathered outside New York City Police Department headquarters at One Police Plaza.

Manhattan Bridge blocked by protesters

The NYPD reports more than 100 protesters gathered on the bridge and blocked traffic.

Video shows protesters struggling with officers on the Manhattan-bound side.

Citizen app video from the one driver stuck in her car shows Manhattan South Assistant Chief of Patrol James McCarthy getting his eyes flushed out after the NYPD says someone sprayed him with pepper spray.

Those who were arrested were placed on an NYPD bus, but more protesters tried to block the vehicle as it exited the bridge. Officers armed with batons then pushed them back.

In a post on social media, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said, "More than an inconvenience, this is a public safety hazard. The NYPD will always protect freedom of speech and protest, but we will not stand for lawlessness!"

Protesters gather outside NYPD headquarters

After the demonstration on the bridge, protesters gathered outside police headquarters in Lower Manhattan, drumming, chanting and waving flags while they waited for those who had been arrested to be released.

The NYPD is not yet confirming the number of people arrested or their exact charges.

At past protests, those arrested have been charged with offenses like resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, which typically means they'll get booked, get a court date and get released.