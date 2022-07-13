Manhattan borough president working to get congestion pricing back on track

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan borough president is set to unveil plans Wednesday to get congestion pricing back on track.

It has been years since New York approved the plan, which creates a new tolling zone in Manhattan.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said in a statement his office has conducted "congestion pricing roundtables" and outreach to figure out some of the most pressing issues and concerns. Now, he will let them be known.

Similar to the traffic in Midtown, the plan to alleviate it has been stalled.

What could be the country's first large-scale congestion pricing plan, which aims to toll drivers who head south of 60th Street in Manhattan, needed to answer a list of 400 questions from the Federal Highway Commission before proceeding.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that meant the plan could be pushed back until 2024. But at the end of June, CBS2 confirmed it passed.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey spoke about the plan the next day.

"This is about climate change, it's about traffic, and it's about funding our mass transit system for sure," he said.

Now, advocates are accusing officials of complicating details to stall the process even longer.

The fee for entering Manhattan's Central Business District could range from $9 to $23 for E-ZPass holders, and $14 to $35 without an E-ZPass.

The purpose is to raise $1 billion a year for mass transit, with 80% going toward subway improvement and 20% for commuter rails.

Mayor Eric Adams said in June there should be exceptions to who gets tolled, including certain city vehicles, like buses and fire trucks.

"I think there's some other exemptions," he said. "I think those are low-income New Yorkers that must use vehicles."

Prior to that in September of last year, during a virtual public meeting on congestion pricing, an MTA official warned, "The more credits, discounts and or exemptions that are given, the higher the toll is in order to meet the project's purpose."

The final ruling on the fee structure will be made by a panel after an environmental impact assessment involving 28 counties in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The panel can also decide to have fluctuating rates depending on the time of day.

Many people are imploring the MTA to deny exemptions to elected officials, including the governor, mayor and City Council, and to make all city employees pay, even police and court officers.