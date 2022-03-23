Watch CBS News

Caught on video: Manhattan beauty spa robbed in broad daylight

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects caught on video stealing from a beauty spa in Manhattan. 

It happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the salon on East 19th Street in the Flatiron District. 

The suspects can be seen on video taking items off the shelves and walking out without paying. An employee tries to stop them, but police said one of the suspects kicked her in the groin as they got away. 

Investigators said they made off with more than $3,000 in merchandise. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

