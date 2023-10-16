Man, woman shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn Monday morning

NEW YORK - Police are search for the gunman who shot a man and woman in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Monday morning.

It happened around 8:13 a.m. on President Street between Bedford and Rogers avenues.

Police said the woman was shot in her foot, and the man was shot in his foot and thigh. Both were rushed to Kings County Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.