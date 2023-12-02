Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for attacking 69-year-old man boarding bus in Bronx, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man wanted for attacking 69-year-old boarding bus in Bronx
NYPD: Man wanted for attacking 69-year-old boarding bus in Bronx 00:23

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man wanted after a 69-year-old man was attacked while boarding a bus in the Bronx

Police said it happened on a Bx13 bus at the corner of West 166th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section on Nov. 26. 

According to police, the man approached the victim from behind, knocked him to the ground and struck him in the head multiple times. 

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with a cut over his eye, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 10:30 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.