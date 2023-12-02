Man wanted for attacking 69-year-old man boarding bus in Bronx, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man wanted after a 69-year-old man was attacked while boarding a bus in the Bronx.

Police said it happened on a Bx13 bus at the corner of West 166th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section on Nov. 26.

According to police, the man approached the victim from behind, knocked him to the ground and struck him in the head multiple times.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with a cut over his eye, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.