Man stabbed to death near Port Authority Bus Terminal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death overnight near the Port Authority Bus Terminal. 

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at Eighth Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown. 

Police said it started when one man bumped into another, leading to a fight. 

The 28-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and struck the 49-year-old victim in the neck and groin. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The suspect was taken into custody about a block away from the scene. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 5:23 AM

