Man stabbed to death near Port Authority Bus Terminal
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death overnight near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at Eighth Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown.
Police said it started when one man bumped into another, leading to a fight.
The 28-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and struck the 49-year-old victim in the neck and groin.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The suspect was taken into custody about a block away from the scene.
