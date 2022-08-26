Man stabbed to death near Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death overnight near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at Eighth Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown.

Police said it started when one man bumped into another, leading to a fight.

The 28-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and struck the 49-year-old victim in the neck and groin.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody about a block away from the scene.