Man stabbed, robbed at Bronx subway station on Christmas Eve

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three men and one woman accused of stabbing and robbing a man in a Bronx subway station. 

Police said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Moshulu Parkway train station. 

They said five people approached the 44-year-old victim and got into an argument before hitting him then stabbing him repeatedly and running off with his phone. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 25, 2023 / 10:20 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

