41-year-old man stabbed in leg in Brooklyn, NYPD searching for suspect

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the person who stabbed a 41-year-old man in the leg late Sunday night in Brooklyn.

The man was stabbed with an unknown sharp object when he was in the 400 block of Dean Street in Prospect Heights, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray vehicle, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.