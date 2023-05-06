Man stabbed to death at Queens Village deli after 911 call reported a robbery

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed and killed in Queens early Saturday morning and police are searching for the suspect.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. at a deli on Jamaica Avenue near Vanderveer Street in Queens Village.

Investigators said there was an initial 911 call about a robbery at the deli, but there was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the leg.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.