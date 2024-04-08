Man stabbed in head with screwdriver on moving BX 22 bus, search on for suspect

Man stabbed in head on city bus, police say

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed in the head on a moving bus on Monday.

It happened on busy East Fordham Road at Marion Avenue after a fight ended with a 60-year-old man badly injured.

Police say at around 2:10 p.m. first responders were called to that stabbing on board a moving BX-22 bus. The victim was stabbed with a screwdriver by a fellow passenger, who was clapping his hands and possibly playing drums on the bus.

That's how the altercation started and it ended with that victim getting stabbed. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A woman who rushed over to help told CBS New York the man lost a lot of blood but was conscious and alert.

"He was bleeding a lot. I have a video. He was bleeding like crazy and he was talking, asking how old he is because of the ambulance and he was conscious of what was happening," Ina Bercible said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who got off that bus and made a run for it.