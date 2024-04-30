Police in NYC fatally shoot armed man wanted in connection to felony assault. Here's what they say happened.

NEW YORK -- Officers shot and killed a man wanted in connection to a felony assault in Manhattan on Tuesday after police say he pulled out a gun.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on West 24th Street near Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.

Violent Gang Task Force investigation in Manhattan

Police say two members of the NYPD and a Homeland Security investigator from a joint Violent Gang Task Force were searching for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection to a felony assault that happened in Manhattan earlier in April.

According to police, the officers spotted the suspect standing in front of a store on West 24th Street. When the officers identified themselves as police, the suspect allegedly ran inside the store, pursued by the officers.

When the members of the task force tried to arrest the suspect, police say a violent struggle ensued and the suspect pulled out a gun.

According to police, the three members of the task force discharged their weapons, striking the suspect three times. Police say the task force members immediately began to render first aid and called for emergency responders.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Police did not provide details on the felony assault, but NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the suspect "is very familiar with law enforcement in this community."

Police say officers recovered the suspect's gun from the scene.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene. His involvement in the incident is unknown.

One member of the task force suffered a cut to his head during the struggle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.