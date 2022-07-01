Man shot in Harlem, suspect barricaded nearby

Man shot in Harlem at 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue

NEW YORK - A man was shot multiple times in the back near 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue Friday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Nearby, there was a crash, with a car on top of another car.

It's unclear if it is connected to the shooting.

We're told the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the suspect was barricaded inside a nearby location.