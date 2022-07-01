Watch CBS News
Man shot in Harlem, suspect barricaded nearby

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man shot in Harlem at 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue
Man shot in Harlem at 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue 00:29

NEW YORK - A man was shot multiple times in the back near 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue Friday. 

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. 

Nearby, there was a crash, with a car on top of another car. 

It's unclear if it is connected to the shooting. 

We're told the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the suspect was barricaded inside a nearby location. 

First published on July 1, 2022 / 5:44 PM

