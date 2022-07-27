Watch CBS News
Man shot dead in car in Bayonne early Wednesday

By CBS New York Team

BAYONNE, N.J. - A man was shot to death early Wednesday morning on a street in Bayonne

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says the man was killed while sitting in a car near Avenue A and West 21st Street just before 4:30 a.m. 

A witness tells CBS2 a female passenger inside the car was not hurt. 

Their identities have no been released. 

So far there have been no arrests. 

