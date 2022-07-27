Man shot dead in car in Bayonne early Wednesday
BAYONNE, N.J. - A man was shot to death early Wednesday morning on a street in Bayonne.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says the man was killed while sitting in a car near Avenue A and West 21st Street just before 4:30 a.m.
A witness tells CBS2 a female passenger inside the car was not hurt.
Their identities have no been released.
So far there have been no arrests.
