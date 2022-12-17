Watch CBS News
Man shot after crash on Major Deegan Expressway, NYPD says

Man shot after crash on Major Deegan Expressway
Man shot after crash on Major Deegan Expressway 00:23

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight on the Major Deegan Expressway

It happened at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. 

According to police, the 30-year-old man was apparently shot in the leg after a car crash.

He was taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on his condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

