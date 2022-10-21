Watch CBS News
Local News

Man randomly pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man randomly pushed on subway tracks in Brooklyn
Man randomly pushed on subway tracks in Brooklyn 00:25

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. 

Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. 

That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. 

Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. 

Police are still looking for a suspect. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 5:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.