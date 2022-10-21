Man randomly pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday.

Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn.

That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man.

Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK.

Police are still looking for a suspect.