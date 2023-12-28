Watch CBS News
Local News

Man on e-scooter struck and killed by tractor-trailer in Flushing, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while riding an electric scooter Thursday morning in Flushing, Queens. 

Police are now searching for the truck, which left the scene. They say it's unclear if the driver realized he hit someone. 

The man was struck around 6:15 a.m. near the corner of Northern Boulevard and Parsons Boulevard. 

Police said he was making a left turn onto Parsons Blvd. when he was hit by a red tractor-trailer. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 10:45 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.