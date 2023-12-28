Man on e-scooter struck and killed by tractor-trailer in Flushing, Queens

NEW YORK -- A man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while riding an electric scooter Thursday morning in Flushing, Queens.

Police are now searching for the truck, which left the scene. They say it's unclear if the driver realized he hit someone.

The man was struck around 6:15 a.m. near the corner of Northern Boulevard and Parsons Boulevard.

Police said he was making a left turn onto Parsons Blvd. when he was hit by a red tractor-trailer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.