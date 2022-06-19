Watch CBS News
Man killed, 2 wounded in Queens shooting

NEW YORK -- A 38-year-old man has died after he was shot early Sunday morning in Queens, according to the NYPD. 

Police said a 911 call came it at around 5 a.m. reporting multiple people were shot behind a building on Cross Bay Boulevard. 

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not immediately release his identity. 

Later, police learned two more victims of the shooting got to hospitals by private means.

A 32-year-old man who was shot in the face was in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital. A 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the leg was in stable condition at Kings Hospital.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 1:36 PM

