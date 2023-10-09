Man jumps into World Trade Center Memorial reflecting pool

NEW YORK - A man is being treated after jumping into the reflecting pool at the World Trade Center Memorial in Lower Manhattan.

The man jumped into the north reflecting pool and was taken out.

It's about 30 feet down to the bottom.

The man, 33, injured his leg.

The water was turned off after the incident.

Sources tell us rescuers with Port Authority Police went through an access door used for maintenance to get to him.

We have learned he told one of the officers he "did this for his father." It is unclear if that meant he lost anyone on 9/11.

The man who jumped will be getting a mental evaluation and criminal charges are pending.