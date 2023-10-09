Watch CBS News
Local News

Man jumps into World Trade Center Memorial reflecting pool

By Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A man is being treated after jumping into the reflecting pool at the World Trade Center Memorial in Lower Manhattan. 

The man jumped into the north reflecting pool and was taken out. 

It's about 30 feet down to the bottom. 

The man, 33, injured his leg.   

The water was turned off after the incident. 

Sources tell us rescuers with Port Authority Police went through an access door used for maintenance to get to him. 

We have learned he told one of the officers he "did this for his father." It is unclear if that meant he lost anyone on 9/11. 

The man who jumped will be getting a mental evaluation and criminal charges are pending.

Dave Carlin
dave-carlin.png

Dave Carlin serves as a reporter for CBS2 News and covers breaking news stories and major events in the Tri-State Area.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.