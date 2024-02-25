Watch CBS News
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by impaired driver, Suffolk County police say

By Jenna DeAngelis

CORAM, N.Y. -- There was a tragedy on Saturday night on Long Island, where police say a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by an impaired driver.

Suffolk County police say the man was crossing Middle Country Road in Coram when he fell out of his wheelchair and was struck.

The driver is now facing charges.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. right near Cozy Living Furniture. Police said 33-year-old Raymond Hubbard of Coram was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Nicholas Doxtader, was arrested and, according to police, charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was arraigned Sunday and put on supervised release with alcohol and narcotics conditions, and weekly reporting in person.

His next court date is on Thursday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Suffolk County Police Department.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:30 PM EST

