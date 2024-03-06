Man impersonated priest to steal cash from NYC church, police say

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the man they say impersonated a priest and stole cash from a rectory in New York City.

It happened Sunday at the American Martyrs Roman Catholic Church in Bayside, Queens.

Investigators said once the man got in, he went into a real priest's bedroom and stole $900 in cash. Officers say he then drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

Diocese officials tell CBS New York they believe the same man has tried this before at a different church in Long Island's Suffolk County, but didn't get inside.

The individual who robbed American Martyrs Catholic Church in Bayside on March 3rd was spotted in Suffolk County on Friday March 1st.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.