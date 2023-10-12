Man accused of hitting people on Queens subway platforms with wood from moving train

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man suspected in a pattern of subway assaults in Queens. He's accused of hitting people on platforms with pieces of wood from a moving train.

According to police, the man assaulted four people at three subway stations in just 12 minutes on Oct. 5.

The man was riding a southbound R train when police said he hit and injured a 59-year-old woman at the Grand Avenue station. He stayed on the train and threw wood at two men at Elmhurst Avenue. Shortly thereafter, he hit and injured a 56-year-old woman at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.

"I don't know how they did it. I probably have a sense of, so I'm not going to describe it because I don't want copycats. But I will tell you we have a picture of this person. We will find this person," said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

NYPD

"I was in shock. I was like, 'How the hell would someone so stupid do something like that?'" said Luis Perez, of Manhattan.

"Since the pandemic, it's been a bit hairy," said a woman from Jackson Heights. "I also don't understand where the police are. They're upstairs, but they're not walking on the platform."

Two of the victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

NYPD says transit crime is down from this time last year, but up compared to the same time in 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.