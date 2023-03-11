Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Brooklyn.
The body was found at the Louis Armstrong Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the victim was 46, but they did not immediately release his name.
There was no word on what led to the shooting.
So far, no arrests.
