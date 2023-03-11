Watch CBS News
Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Brooklyn. 

The body was found at the Louis Armstrong Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Police said the victim was 46, but they did not immediately release his name. 

There was no word on what led to the shooting. 

So far, no arrests. 

CBS New York Team
First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:10 AM

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

