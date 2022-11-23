Man dies weeks after being attacked by dozens of suspects on ATVs in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police say a man has died of his injuries after being attacked in a possible case of road rage.

The attack happened November 4 on East 125th Street in Harlem.

Police sources told CBS2 45-year-old Arthur Cooke was driving with his girlfriend when a group of approximately 30 people surrounded them on ATVs and dirt bikes.

Officers said one struck Cooke's vehicle, so he pulled over to check out the damage. That's when a member of the group pointed a gun at him.

They allegedly surrounded him and beat him up, leaving him injured on the ground.

While he was lying there, another man who was not involved in the attack jumped into Cooke's car and stole it.

Cooke was hospitalized for three weeks and died of his injuries Friday.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.