Man dies after eating raw oysters from seafood stand near St. Louis

A man died after eating raw oysters from a seafood stand in the St. Louis suburb of Manchester, health officials announced Friday. Officials are urging the public to dispose of any oysters purchased recently from the business after the 54-year-old's death.

The culprit in Thursday's death is the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which doesn't make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. The oysters were probably already contaminated when they arrived at the stand, St. Louis County Public Health said in a news release. The man had eaten them sometime in the past week.

The release said the business, the Fruit Stand & Seafood, is cooperating with the investigation and that there is no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate them. Health officials are trying to determine their source.

In March, a study found that Vibrio vulnificus cases could increase and occur in more places due warming waters caused by climate change.

How to reduce your risk of vibriosis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 80,000 people get vibriosis in the U.S. each year, and about 100 people die from it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can reduce your risk of vibriosis by following these tips: