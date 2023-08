Man on motorcycle struck, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A man on a motorcycle died after he was hit by a truck and then an MTA bus in the Bronx on Thursday.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. at East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue in the Mount Eden section.

The man died at the scene.

Police did not immediate release the man's name or say what led up to the accident.