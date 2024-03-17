Man dies after dispute with tow truck driver at Brooklyn gas station, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police have identified the man who died Saturday night after a fight at a gas station with a tow truck driver in Brooklyn.

His devastated family spoke with CBS New York on Sunday.

"It's just like a horror story at the end," Andrele Peters said.

Peters is still trying to make sense of what happened to her stepdad, 61-year-old Carlyle Thomas, better known in his East Flatbush neighborhood as "Quench." His family says he parked the van he uses for work to drive children to school at his usual spot on Saturday night.

"He parked his car at the gas station. He had a couple drinks," Peters said. "Him getting that call to come back downstairs is what ended his life."

Thomas' stepdaughters shared that for $10, the Shell employees let neighbors park there. But on Saturday night, a gas station employee says Thomas refused to pay when asked and walked home to his nearby apartment building. The employee says about two hours later, a tow truck was called and so was Thomas.

"One of the staff members called him personally on the phone and said, 'Your car is being towed right now. It's already on the tow truck,'" Alexis Peters said.

The Shell employee said an upset Thomas returned and disputed the tow, getting into a heated argument with the tow truck driver. Police said Thomas was punched in the face, and knocked onto the pavement. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Police said the 30-year-old tow truck driver was taken into custody.

"I'm just happy that guy was caught and I just hope that time is served because you just took someone's life," Andrele Peters said.

The gas station doesn't have any visible signage about Forrester Towing or any tow company. CBS New York called Forrester Towing and received a "no comment" response.

Thomas' stepdaughters said they feel the employees there should be held accountable.

"He could've made a different phone call, maybe just to call him and notify him to just move the car and I'm sure he would've came and just moved the car," Andrele Peters said.

Thomas' family is now in disbelief that they have to mourn the loss of a man they say was the life of the party, and always cheered everyone up.

Police haven't identified the 30-year-old man they have in custody. Charges have not been announced.