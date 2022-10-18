Man dies after being struck by subway during fight on platform in Jackson Heights, Queens

Man killed after getting hit by subway in Queens

NEW YORK - A man has died after he was struck by a subway Monday in Queens. He wound up on the tracks after fighting on the platform, police said.

The man was struck by a Jamaica-bound F train just before 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station in Jackson Heights.

Sources told CBS2 it started when a man bumped into another man on the platform. The men started fighting as the train was approaching.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was intentionally pushed or if he fell as a result of the fight, but police are reviewing video to determine exactly what happened.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Subway service was disrupted as a result of the incident.

A/B/C/D/E/F/M/R trains are running with delays in both directions after NYPD completed an investigation at Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.

Trains have resumed making regular stops.

The LIRR is no longer cross-honoring for Metrocard holders and OMNY users. https://t.co/Y53XCtKdUR — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 18, 2022