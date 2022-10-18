Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being struck by subway during fight on platform in Jackson Heights, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man killed after getting hit by subway in Queens
Man killed after getting hit by subway in Queens 00:27

NEW YORK - A man has died after he was struck by a subway Monday in Queens. He wound up on the tracks after fighting on the platform, police said. 

The man was struck by a Jamaica-bound F train just before 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station in Jackson Heights

Sources told CBS2 it started when a man bumped into another man on the platform. The men started fighting as the train was approaching. 

It was not immediately clear if the victim was intentionally pushed or if he fell as a result of the fight, but police are reviewing video to determine exactly what happened. 

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Subway service was disrupted as a result of the incident. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.