Man dies after being shot several times on 3 train in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Man shot and killed on 3 train in Brooklyn

Man shot and killed on 3 train in Brooklyn

Man shot and killed on 3 train in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man died after police say he was shot several times on a No. 3 train in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. as the train approached the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights.

Police haven't released information about a suspect and no arrests have been made.

Northbound 2, 3, and 4 trains were temporarily bypassing Franklin Station and will run express to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.