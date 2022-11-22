Watch CBS News
Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx

The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. 

Police said the man struck several cars. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target. 

November 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

