Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx.
The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Police said the man struck several cars.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target.
