Watch CBS News
Crime

Man critically hurt after shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man critically hurt in Brooklyn shooting
Man critically hurt in Brooklyn shooting 00:15

NEW YORK - A man was critically hurt Monday in a shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn. 

Fire officials say they responded around 10:15 a.m. to Paerdegat 1st Street near East 80th Street. 

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.