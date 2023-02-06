Man critically hurt after shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man was critically hurt Monday in a shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Fire officials say they responded around 10:15 a.m. to Paerdegat 1st Street near East 80th Street.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.