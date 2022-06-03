Watch CBS News
Crime

Man critically hurt after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Pedestrian hurt in Queens hit-and-run
Pedestrian hurt in Queens hit-and-run 00:17

NEW YORK -- A man is critically injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens. 

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadway and 69th Street in Woodside. 

Police said the man was trying to cross when he was struck by a gray pickup truck that fled the scene. 

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 7:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.