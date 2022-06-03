Man critically hurt after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens
NEW YORK -- A man is critically injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens.
It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadway and 69th Street in Woodside.
Police said the man was trying to cross when he was struck by a gray pickup truck that fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.
