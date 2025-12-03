New York man accused of buying $65,000 in liquor from Pennsylvania stores with stolen credit cards

A 26-year-old man from New York is accused of using stolen credit cards to buy more than $65,000 in liquor from stores across Pennsylvania.

Eugene Antwi, of Brooklyn, was arrested in New York this week and was charged with identity theft, access device fraud, theft by deception, forgery, and other related offenses, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. He will be arraigned in Pennsylvania.

Authorities said the investigation found that Antwi used fake identities and stolen debit and credit cards to place more than 200 online orders, totaling more than $65,000. The 26-year-old man allegedly picked up the orders at stores in 21 counties in Pennsylvania.

The news release said Antwi ran the scheme from August 2023 to September 2024.

"This defendant went to great lengths to steal from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians and defraud the Liquor Control Board, which oversees legal purchases of alcohol in the Commonwealth," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in the news release. "Our Organized Retail Crime Section is committed to collaborating with partners like the Pennsylvania State Police to combat theft and fraud that raise the prices of goods for hardworking Pennsylvanians."