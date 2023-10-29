Watch CBS News
Man arrested for pointing gun at 6-year-old on Long Island

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man has been arrested, accused of pointing a gun at a child over Halloween candy.

It all started in Manhasset at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say a mother and her kids dropped off candy at a friend's house on Rockcrest Road. Once the family drove away, they realized they may have gotten the address wrong.

They went back and one of the children -- a 6-year-old boy -- got out of the car to get the bag. That's when police say a man opened the front door and pointed a gun at the boy's head.

That man has been charged with menacing, and endangering the welfare of a child. In court Sunday, a mental health evaluation was ordered, as well as a stay away order of protection and anger management.

CBS New York will have more on this story on Sunday evening

