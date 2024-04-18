Man arrested for attacking children selling candy in Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly attacking two boys inside a subway station in Manhattan.

Police said the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Alvin Doris, attempted to rob an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old selling candy just before 6:30 p.m. in the Broadway-Lafayette Street station.

Police said the boys were walking along the platform when the suspect followed them and took the 16-year old's cellphone, punched the 11-year-old in the face, and tried to rob them of $40.

Doris, who police said has been arrested numerous times in the past, was charged with robbery, assault , acting in manner injurious to a child, and criminal mischief.

NYC sets up task force to battle truancy

The city has been trying to crack down on children selling food and drink on the streets and in the subways instead of going to school.

Mayor Eric Adams recently appointed a multi-agency task force to go into migrant shelters to convince parents to send their kids to school.

"I saw that in Ecuador. I saw that in Mexico. I saw that in Colombia. So sometimes people bring their culture, and how practices are done, into the city, and we want to make sure that people understand that children should be in school," Adams said.

The Adams administration also said it would make sure parents know about safe afterschool programs and child care referrals.