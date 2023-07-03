Man arrested following standoff in Guttenberg, New Jersey

Police: N.J. man crashes into pedestrian, assaults someone on street, and enters home with a knife

GUTTENBERG, N.J. -- A standoff in Guttenberg ended Sunday night after a wild chain of events.

Police said 45-year-old Malik Moore crashed his car into a pedestrian, and ran from the scene.

They said he then assaulted someone, before breaking into a home with a knife on 70th Street and Palisade Avenue.

They said two people inside the home managed to escape.

After hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody.